Construction of the Wapiti pipeline by the Keyera Corporation in 2014. (Photo: keyera.com)

The Wapiti Area Synergy Partnership is hoping to bring together landowners, residents and industry with questions about industrial and energy development in the Wapiti area.

It is hosting an open house and information night on February 11th at Lake Saskatoon Hall. The event is intended to get more landowners involved so that they can access monthly updates about new and ongoing oil and gas projects in the region.

The keynote speaker for the evening is President CEO of the Canadian Society of Unconventional Resources Dan Allan, who will talk about the LNG Pipeline and what it means for the Montney Duvernay formation and the Grande Prairie region. Angela Bowditch with the Alberta Energy Regulator will also be speaking.

Admission is free and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be held at 6:00 p.m. with speakers to follow at 6:30 p.m.