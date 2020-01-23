The Grande Prairie Curling Club is vying to bring the Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts to the city. The club plans to put in a bid to host the 2022 event.

Club General Manager Nicole Shirvell says they wanted to bid so that they could show off the state of the art facility here in the city.

“We have a beautiful facility, we have a world-class ice maker, we have this perfect place, perfect ice so let’s bring it back home to where it should be, in a curling centre.”

The provincial tournament gathers the best curlers in Alberta for a chance to qualify for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Shirvell says the event is usually held in a larger arena which could make it hard to entice the bid committee to chose them.

“They generally like them to be in arenas like Revolution Place so we’re pushing the limits of their minimum requirements and saying, ‘no, we want it at our curling centre.'”

Shirvell is asking local businesses and volunteer groups to submit letters of support for the event to be hosted in the city. Letters can be emailed to her at [email protected] All letters must be submitted by January 31st. The host city will be chosen by March 1st.