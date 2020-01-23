Tenille Townes to sing the Canadian anthem at the 2020 NHL All-Star game. (Tenille Townes, twitter)

For Tenille Townes, the hits just keep on coming.

The Grande Prairie country music star has announced she has been selected to sing the Canadian anthem at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in St. Louis.

Townes says some of her first gigs were right here in Grande Prairie singing the anthems on the ice for the hometown Grande Prairie Storm.

The 26-year-old singer hopes to continue to capitalize on a massive 2019, in which she won four Canadian Country Music Association Awards, including female artist of the year.