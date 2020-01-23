Officials from the municipalities cutting the ribbon on the Sunrise Medical Centre (Town of Peace River, Facebook)

People in the Town of Peace River now have a new place to access health care. On Monday, the doors opened on the Sunrise Medical Centre. Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba says the new building has enough room for over 20 patients.

“We have space for 14 doctors and 25 patient beds. The building is state of the art and the doctors are in it and they are extremely happy.”

Kolebaba says the new medical centre, which is replacing the aging centre currently in Peace River, was a group project between the four neighbouring municipalities of Northern Sunrise County, Town of Peace River, the MD of Peace and County of Northern Lights.

“The other one is well over 60 years old, it wasn’t in that good of health. We couldn’t get all the doctors in there because of space so we just thought for the greater health of the region that we as municipalities need to use the social good through the municipal government act and we decided to build the Sunrise Medical Centre.”

The total cost of the centre is 6.6 million. It is located on 103 Street next to the Peace River Community Health Centre.