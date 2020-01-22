This new hockey rink will be in addition to the skating rink already in Muskoseepi Park (City of Grande Prairie)

People in Grande Prairie looking to play outdoor pond hockey will now have another place to play. The city plans to build a hockey-only outdoor rink in Muskoseepi Park.

The new ice surface will be located southwest of 106 Street and 112 Avenue within the park and is specifically designed for people looking to play hockey.

The city will provide the labour and materials for the initial set up and Aquatera will flood the surface. Ongoing rink maintenance will be the responsibility of community users. Construction on the new rink is set to start by the end of the week.