Without an upgrade for more than seven years, the County of Grande Prairie is asking the public to help them develop a new website for the municipal government.

Officials have launched a new survey, with the hopes of meeting the information and engagement needs of the public, including business, community groups, visitors to the area.

“As a Council, we recognize a lot has changed since last updated the County’s website in 2012,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre.

“With more and more residents relying on an online connection to their municipality, we want to ensure our new website is functional and welcoming for users.”

The survey will be available online until February 13th, with the county planning follow up focus groups as the second stage of public engagement.

The plan is to launch the site late in 2020, in partnership with Canadian based eSolutions as the domain creator.