The County of Grande Prairie has given the green light to add another day of County Connector service to the Village of Hythe. The amended service agreement will see a Saturday route added to the schedule starting on February 1st.

Director of Community Services Dan Lemieux says he’s happy to see the change added, however, in the overall picture, the service isn’t hitting the numbers that were anticipated.

“We are continuing to monitor ridership, we’re not seeing as much ridership as we were hoping, but we are continuing to monitor what the cost is versus the ridership.”

He believes it may come down to the population at large in the County of Grande Prairie, and their reliance on personal vehicles.

“I think rural transportation is a different beast that we need to continue to analyze. Certainly, I think people who live in rural areas tend to be more mobile [and] they do have vehicles.”

Lemieux adds this isn’t the first time council has had to re-draw the plans for the County Connector service, as in November, two new Saturday trips between the City of Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, and Clairmont, as well as a Saturday route from the City of Grande Prairie to Beaverlodge and Wembley, were also given the green light.

Council will also write a letter expressing their support to add a third day of service on Wednesdays for Hythe, however, Lemieux says it will be up to the village to finance that day, as it would fall outside of the current operational grant.