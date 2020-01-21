You could face a $155 dollar fine for not buckling your seatbelt (Michael Lumsden MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Grande Prairie RCMP has laid 18 charges after a recent one-day traffic blitz focusing on distracted driving and occupant seatbelt use. It was a decrease in comparison to the three previous operations between September and November 2019, each of which resulted in over 20 charges laid.

Mounties say they’re hopeful the fewer charges laid means drivers in the city are more hesitant to pick up their cellphones behind the wheel and are using proper restraints.

“During the operation, the majority of motorists observed were exhibiting safe driving behaviours and were driving according to the conditions,” says Cst. Joel Durling of the Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit.

Police say the largest contributing factors in collisions resulting in injury or death continue to be speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and occupants not wearing or improperly wearing their seatbelt.

The current fine for distracted driving a $287 fine and three demerit points.