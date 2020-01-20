Three people have been charged after allegedly stealing oilfield equipment from a site northeast of Manning.

Police say they received a theft complaint around 6 a.m. on January 10th from an oil field site located near Chinchaga Forestry Road northwest of Manning. With the suspects allegedly taking off with copper, and generators, and reportedly also damaging other equipment. resulted in damage to equipment. Authorities say the total cost of the stolen items and damage was around $12,500.

Manning RCMP say thanks to the help of employees of the site, a suspect vehicle was located in the area and three occupants were arrested. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the stolen property was recovered.

29-year-old Tyler Horne of Hinton, 42-year-old Lawrence Morrison of Fairview, and 45-year-old Amy Niiranen of Bluesky have all been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break in instruments.