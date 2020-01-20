The detour is marked in green (supplied by County of Grande Prairie)

People won’t be able to drive on a section of Range Road 65 in the County of Grande Prairie for the next few months. Starting on January 21st, the road between Township Road 722 and 724 will be closed for bridge maintenance.

To access Range Road 65 north and south of the closure, drivers are asked to detour using Township Roads 722 and 724, and Range Road 70. Weather permitting, work is expected to be done by early March.