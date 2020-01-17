The deadline is quickly approaching to apply for the City of Grande Prairie’s Large Scale Tourism Events Funding. It is available for festivals and sporting events that bring visitors to the area from up to 100 kilometres away or more.

The purpose of the funding is to encourage events that promote diverse culture, heritage or the advancement of sport. Previous recipients of the funding include the Bear Creek Folk Festival and the Grande Prairie Stompede.

Applicants must be a non-profit organization hosting a ticketed, multi-day, rain-or-shine event with an attendance of more than 2,000 people per day. The event also needs to be held within the City or County of Grande Prairie.

A budget, business plan and marketing plan must be submitted with the application. Applications will be accepted online until February 1st.