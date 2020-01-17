A Grande Prairie woman is hoping to change the way people look at a traditional visit to the dentist. Dental Hygienist Meg Kreutziger recently opened up the only dental hygiene practice in Grande Prairie called To the Root.

“There are people that want maybe more procedures. Maybe they’re into cosmetics, maybe they need other stuff, then they should go to that but if you want a change, an alternative to the tradition, then a dental hygiene practice might be for them.”

Kreutziger says she often hears the misconception that hygienists have to work in a dentist’s office under the supervision of a dentist but says that’s not true. In 2006, the College of Registered Dental Hygienists of Alberta made it so they were able to practice on their own.

Kreutziger is able to perform x-rays and cleanings. She notes that while her practice doesn’t replace a visit to the dentist, she adds it does have a few benefits to the patient including lower prices despite the Alberta Dental Association and College releasing its 2020 fee guide which included a 4.4 per cent increase from 2019.

“For someone, the barrier might be money; my fees are a little bit cheaper. It can be access with a vehicle; I can get there. Maybe they just don’t want all the big fuss and muss, you want something simple like a little bit of prevention; I can tell you if something else is going on or if you need a referral I can do that so it’s kind of an easier going, casual way to work.”

To the Root is currently accepting new patients and is located at 9725 98 Avenue.