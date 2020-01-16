Almost $5 million worth of cash, cars, homes, and trips are up for grabs in this year’s STARS Lottery. Tickets are now on sale for the 27th annual event which Senior Municipal Relations Liaison Glenda Farnden says is the organization’s largest and most crucial fundraiser of the year.

“It basically pays for one base in Alberta so when Albertans are joined together by buying a lottery ticket they are supporting not only the cause but specifically the operations that allow us to be there when someone needs us.”

STARS board member Lionel Robins agrees adding that he thinks there’s a misconception that the organization is fully funded through the government.

” The majority of our funding actually comes from fundraising and donors so the lottery is it. Our budgets get a little scary without the lottery, so it’s probably the most important part of our fundraising efforts in Alberta.”

2,575 prizes valued at over $4.9 million are up for grabs in this year’s lottery, including three fully furnished homes in Edmonton, Calgary, and Lethbridge, along with five vacation packages and two cars.

Tickets can be purchased at online, by phone at 1-888-880-0992 or in person at the Grande Prairie base on 123 Street. Early bird ticket sales close on February 27th. Regular ticket sales close on March 19th with the final draw taking place on April 2nd.