The Grande Prairie Storm has announced Brenden Kwiatkowski and Brody Dale have been named as new assistant captains for the remainder of the 2019/2020 AJHL season.

Grande Prairie’s Brenden Kwiatkowski spent much of his youth playing with the Grande Peace Athletic Club. He earned the assistant captain honour by being a player his teammates can turn to for advice, as well as look up to on the ice.

“Brenden has been a joy to work with for me since he arrived from the Western Hockey League,” says Aasman. “He has a huge heart and is very unselfish.”

The 21-year-old Dale, meanwhile, joined the Storm this past off-season, after blowing away the competition in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. He picked up 123 points in just 45 games last season.

Jackson Wozniak, who was named captain on the first day of training camp back in the autumn, remains in his position. Interim Head Coach Ryan Aasman says the 2000-born player knows what it takes to lead the youngest squad in the league.

Bonanza, Alberta-born Lukas Konashuk, who has also been named RBC Ambassador for the season, will also retain the ‘A’ on his sweater. Management says he remains very coachable and has a presence in the dressing room that players gravitate to.