A Grande Prairie man has been sentenced to seven years in jail following the 2018 violent home invasion and shooting on Horse Lake First Nation.

Then 30-year-old Dustin MacAuley received the sentence for aggravated assault and break and enter in a Grande Prairie courtroom on January 13th.

On June 12th, 2018, Beaverlodge RCMP received reports about a shot being fired on the first nation. Officials said three masked suspects had broken into a home and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. It was believed to have been a targeted attack.

When police arrived, the victim had already been taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive. MacAuley has also been given a lifetime firearms ban as part of his sentence.