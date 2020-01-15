As of 6 am, January 15th, some locations in the Grande Prairie area have cancelled their School Bus Routes.

PWPSD

Beaverlodge (ALL DAY)

Bezanson (ALL DAY)

Clairmont (ALL DAY)

Elmworth (ALL DAY)

Grande Prairie (ALL DAY)

Grovedale (ALL DAY)

Hythe (ALL DAY)

LaGlace (ALL DAY)

Sexsmith (ALL DAY)

Teepee Creek (ALL DAY)

Ridgevalley (ALL DAY)

Wembly (ALL DAY)

Whispering Ridge (ALL DAY)

GPPSD

All buses cancelled.

First Student Bussing:

All busses cancelled, except Peace River.