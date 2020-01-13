The closure of the PrimeCARE Clinic in Grande Prairie has taken both patients and clinic staff by surprise.

“We were given an email last night saying the owner, Dr. Adekeye, is closing all his clinics in PrimeCARE Health, effective immediately,” says one employee who spoke with MyGrandePrairieNow.com on the condition of anonymity.

Dr. Femi Adekeye is an emergency room physician in Beaverlodge and Spirit River. He also owns clinics in Calgary and Carstairs, which were down indefinitely as well.

The former employee says the multi-disciplinary clinic has seen a noticeable drop in patients, but many in the office believed it was to do with the departure of several staff members, including doctors, an occupational therapist and a psychologist. However, they say they didn’t think it would lead to a closure.

“With a lot of people leaving in the last six months, we’ve definitely seen a decline in business, but at one point we were very, very busy.”

Makayla Heinrichs says she has been using the clinic since 2018 but had no idea the closure was coming. She adds it leaves her frantically searching for a place to take her six-month-old baby.

“They never said anything about possibly closing temporarily or permanently when I spoke with them,” she says. “I tried to call last week as my six-month-old had an appointment and I needed to get him checked for an ear infection when I called it just had an automated voice message… I called again this morning and it was the same response.”

MyGrandePrairieNow.com reached out to Dr. Adekeye for comment on this story but has not yet received a response.