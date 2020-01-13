Trial to start on Manning fraud, extortion charges
Peace River Courthouse (supplied by Pringle Law)
Two people from Manning are set to go on trial for fraud charges. On January 14th, Seung Yoo and Kyung-Hae Yoo, who owned the Manning Fast Gas, will be in a Peace River courtroom for a seven-day judge-alone trial.
Back in December 2017, Manning RCMP executed a search warrant at the Main Street business and charged the pair with three counts of extortion, fraud over $5,000 and falsifying books between 2015 and 2017. During the search, police say they found several documents that allegedly support the charges.