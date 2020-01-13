Two people from Manning are set to go on trial for fraud charges. On January 14th, Seung Yoo and Kyung-Hae Yoo, who owned the Manning Fast Gas, will be in a Peace River courtroom for a seven-day judge-alone trial.

Back in December 2017, Manning RCMP executed a search warrant at the Main Street business and charged the pair with three counts of extortion, fraud over $5,000 and falsifying books between 2015 and 2017. During the search, police say they found several documents that allegedly support the charges.