RCMP in Grande Prairie is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman.

Police say they’re concerned about the wellbeing of 40-year-old Charmaine Payou, who was last seen in Grande Prairie area.

She is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on Payou’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.