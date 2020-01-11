An extreme cold warning has been extended to the Grande Prairie- Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says wind chill values of minus 40 or colder will continue through the coming week and into next weekend.

“Some brief improvement may occur during the afternoon hours,” it notes, however.

In Grande Prairie, the snow is expected to end late Saturday, but there’s a chance more could fall. The forecast is for a low of minus 30 degrees with a wind chill of minus 36 Saturday evening and minus 41 overnight. Environment Canada warns people could suffer from frostbite in minutes.

Residents are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Outdoor workers are also encouraged to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” adds Environment Canada.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia. One was issued for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning region Thursday.