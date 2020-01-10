Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning region. It says extreme cold conditions are forecast to last for a prolonged period.

“Wind chill values of minus 40 or colder will continue through the coming week and next weekend. Some moderation may occur during the afternoon hours.”

Residents are urged to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. They should also consider keeping their pets inside.