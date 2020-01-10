The RCMP has laid charges against a Grande Prairie man after multiple alleged sexual offences against youths. Police say they received a number of reports between October and December 2019, with the incidents reportedly involving female youths who were known to the accused.

Authorities say 22-year-old Pape Sow has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Following a judicial review, Sow has been released with conditions. They include no contact or communication with the victims or any child under 16-years-old, and not to attend any public park, swimming area, daycare centre, school or playground, or community centre where those under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

Sow is scheduled to next appear in court on January 20th.