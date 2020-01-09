Curling fans in the Peace Country could be in for a wild weekend as the Pomeroy Inn & Suites Peace Curling Tour Championship is set to take over Sexsmith.

Twenty teams will battle it out after earning their ticket to the Championships by qualifying through five cash spiels held at Grande Prairie, Peace River, Slave Lake, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John. Division battles will include those in the Competitive and Challenge Division, Junior teams and Special Olympic teams will all compete for their respective titles.

The games begin at noon on January 10th, with the championship match set for the afternoon of Sunday, January 12th. All the matches will be played at the Sexsmith Curling club.