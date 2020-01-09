The RCMP is warning the Peace Country that a telephone tax scam has made its way back into the area.

Police in High Prairie says they’ve responded to a number of reports in the last few weeks of a caller claiming the victim owes money in taxes which must be paid as soon as possible. Authorities say in one instance, the suspect advised the victim to purchase Google Play cards in order to repay money to Canada Revenue Agency.

Mounties say this is nothing new. However, with the use of “Call Spoofing” over the internet, scammers can now call any number from a fake number that looks local.

Officials say residents can protect themselves in a number of ways if they feel they’re being targetted by scammers over the phone by remembering the following tips: