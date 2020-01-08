The Grande Prairie Storm has acquired 2000-born defensemen Carter Coles and 2000-born Forward Max Giangualano from the Canmore Eagles as part of a four-player trade on Wednesday.

Heading to the Eagles is forward Lukas Jirousek, Grande Prairie born defenseman Zachary Cunningham, and future considerations.

Giangualano has tallied 14 points in 35 games this season, with Coles chipping in 10 points 37 games from the blueline.

Cunningham and Jirousek have netted 33 points in a combined 117 games for the storm over the last couple of years.

The new additions will join the team on their upcoming three-game road swing starting in Drayton Valley on Friday.