Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen meets with locals in Wembley (Emma Mason MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Farmers, ranchers, and those in the agriculture sector are being asked to bring their best ideas forward to take part in a Government of Alberta’s future of agriculture research open house.

“We are working with farmers to determine their research priorities,” says Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen.

“This is an opportunity to transform how we do research and attract investment from the private sector. I see world-leading agricultural research happening here, either by leveraging work happening in existing facilities or building brand new ones.”

The province is looking for feedback on a trio of topics specifically:

what farmer-led research means to Albertans

farmer-led research priorities

governance models for delivering farmer-led research

The Grande Prairie stop is scheduled for January 17th from 2-4 p.m at a location to be determined. For more information, or to sign up for the open house, you can head to the Government of Alberta website.