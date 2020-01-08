The County of Grande Prairie will be donating 25 self-contained breathing apparatus and other personal protective equipment to the Swan City Rotary Club’s annual Highway to Mexico program.

Now in its 19th year, Highway to Mexico is a joint project between the Swan City Rotary and the Grande Prairie Rotary Club along with clubs in Edmonton, Edson, Fairview, and Peace River. It sees usually older model fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles and equipment get driven from those regions to Mazatlan, Mexico to be donated.

Director of Community Services and former City of Grande Prairie Fire Chief Dan Lemieux says the County recently purchased new breathing equipment after the old sets were deemed to have reached the end of their life cycle by Canadian standards.

“There are some standards in Canada that after a certain period you have to replace this equipment. It doesn’t mean the equipment isn’t safe, or can’t be used, but it has certainly has reached the end of its life expectancy in terms of the Canadian standard.”

Lemieux says the self-contained breathing apparatus is a vital piece of equipment, and he is thrilled the County can help out in any way it can.

“They could use it to fight fires where they’re going to be exposed to toxic fumes, it’s a critical piece of equipment for any firefighter.”

The seven-day drive to Mexico to drop off the equipment usually takes place towards the end of March or the beginning of April.