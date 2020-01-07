Grande Prairie RCMP charge two, recover missing Canada Post mail keys
Canada Post keys recovered by Grande Prairie RCMP (Supplied)
Grande Prairie RCMP has recovered stolen Canada Post keys and subsequently charged two people with several offences following a traffic stop in the city’s east end.
Mounties say they were taking part in routine patrols of mailboxes around Grande Prairie when they spotted a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. on January 5th. Police say after positively identifying both the driver and passenger, both were placed under arrest after being found in breach of conditions of release.
Police say a further search then lead to the recovery of two Canada Post mail keys, break-in instruments, and bear spray.
28-year-old Matthew Gilbert and 19-year-old Teanna Moyles, both of Grande Prairie, are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Moyles is also facing two charges of possess a copy of Canada Post mailbox key with intent.
Both suspects remain in custody until their next court appearance on January 8th, 2020.