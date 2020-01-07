Grande Prairie RCMP has recovered stolen Canada Post keys and subsequently charged two people with several offences following a traffic stop in the city’s east end.

Mounties say they were taking part in routine patrols of mailboxes around Grande Prairie when they spotted a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. on January 5th. Police say after positively identifying both the driver and passenger, both were placed under arrest after being found in breach of conditions of release.

Police say a further search then lead to the recovery of two Canada Post mail keys, break-in instruments, and bear spray.

28-year-old Matthew Gilbert and 19-year-old Teanna Moyles, both of Grande Prairie, are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Moyles is also facing two charges of possess a copy of Canada Post mailbox key with intent.

Both suspects remain in custody until their next court appearance on January 8th, 2020.