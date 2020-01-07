The latest inspection of the Clairmont Community Arena has confirmed that the facility will remain closed for the rest of the 2019/2020 winter recreation season. The rink was initially closed on December 3, 2019 after the discovery of a leaky roof.

Clairmont & District Agriculture Society President Cindy Trudel says the decision to keep the building closed is a devastating one, especially with the hockey, ringette and public skating season in full swing.

“Most of our income comes from the arena and hockey leagues; we revolve our Fall Fair around our arena and our hall. We are trying right now to use our hall as a community orientated space, so these buildings are a huge part of our society.”

Trudel says the closure is also taking a toll on roughly 20 senior and minor hockey league teams. The County of Grande Prairie has already handed over just shy of $10,000 towards an engineering study on the arena, with Reeve Leanne Beaupre crediting the Ag Society for its tireless work and effort to try to get on top of the problem.

“We appreciate the Ag Society’s efforts in working with the displaced user groups as winter programs are very important to our community,” she says. “It is great to see the community collaborate to help ensure these programs can continue until this situation can be resolved.”

Trudel says she expects the results of that engineering study to be completed within the next couple of weeks and hopes to have the results back in front of County councillors before the end of January.