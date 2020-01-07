The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who has not been seen since January 5th. Police say Misty McLain was last seen in Fort St. John following an incident at a local motel, which local media is reporting to be the targeted shooting of a man.

Authorities say McLain is described as standing 4’11″, weighing 128 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police and her family are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask that Misty contact the RCMP immediately.