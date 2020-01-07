Off-road vehicles in urban areas the spotlight of January BEEP campaign
Members of the City of Grande Prairie’s Enforcement Services will be hitting the streets throughout January to educate the public about the pitfalls of using an off-road vehicle in the city limits.
Officers will be reminding residents that it is prohibited to use off-highway vehicles on streets, boulevards,
sidewalks, ditches, alleys, parkland, and trails within the city limits. Owners must also load and transport any off-highway vehicle out of the city limits if they wish to use it in the more desired locations.
Officials will be keeping a close eye on potential hotspots or travel routes for users of off-road vehicles. The fine for non-compliance is $250 and possible seizure of the equipment.