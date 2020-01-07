Members of the City of Grande Prairie’s Enforcement Services will be hitting the streets throughout January to educate the public about the pitfalls of using an off-road vehicle in the city limits.

Officers will be reminding residents that it is prohibited to use off-highway vehicles on streets, boulevards,

sidewalks, ditches, alleys, parkland, and trails within the city limits. Owners must also load and transport any off-highway vehicle out of the city limits if they wish to use it in the more desired locations.

Officials will be keeping a close eye on potential hotspots or travel routes for users of off-road vehicles. The fine for non-compliance is $250 and possible seizure of the equipment.