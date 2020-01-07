Residents in the MD of Greenview can expect to see assessors in their neighbourhoods over the next couple of weeks, as the annual assessments are underway.

Residential assessors will be conducting inspections in Fox Creek and Valleyview starting January 7th, Debolt starting January 13th and Grovedale starting on January 20th.

To help to avoid any potential fraudsters going door to door, it was also announced that official assessors are travelling in vehicles clearly marked with MD of Greenview logos, and have all been issued Greenview identification and are required to present ID upon request.