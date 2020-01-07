For the 22nd year, some of the most stunning visuals from the Rocky Mountains will be available in Grande Prairie, as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour rolls through the city.

Hosted locally by the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hopes to bring the spirit of outdoor adventure to the area with films packed with what organizers are calling “stunning landscapes and remote cultures, and adrenaline-packed action sports.’

The Grande Prairie stop of the world tour will take place at the Douglas J Cardinal Performing Arts Centre on January 11th-13th at 7:00 pm.

Since its first year back in 1976, films from the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival have no been screened in over 40 countries and over 550 cities and towns across the globe.