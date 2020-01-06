Kelly Benning, 3rd from left, with her family after accepting the 2019 Distinguished Woman of Influence Award, Emma Mason

Nominations are now open for the 2020 City of Grande Prairie Women of Influence awards.

The awards for Young Woman of Influence, Trailblazing Women of Influence, and distinguished women of influence will be handed out to women who have made a strong impact by promoting equality and have provided opportunities for women in the community.

The 2019 award winners were Grande Prairie and District Grief Support Association Executive Director Jamie Tissington, Grande Prairie Friendship Centre volunteer Kelly Benning, and Grande Prairie Regional College Coordinator for Student Projects Ejibola Adetokunbo-Taiwe.

You can find a link to the nomination forms on our website, the deadline is set for February 14th. The awards gala will take place on March 6th at Revolution place.

You can find the nomination page, here.