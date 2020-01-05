It’s believed heat tape may have sparked a fire at a mobile home in the Wembley area Sunday morning. The County Regional Fire Service was alerted around 7:12 a.m., and firefighters from the Clairmont station, as well as the Wembley and Beaverlodge Fire Departments responded.

When they arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the underneath of the trailer on Township Road 722 near Range Road 85. The first crew on the scene was able to knock down the fire, and the rest were able to prevent it from spreading and putting it out.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says the damage was contained to the underside of the structure and no one was hurt. The County Fire Marshal’s investigation determined the cause of the fire was from heat tape installed under the trailer meant to keep water lines from freezing.