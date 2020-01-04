The Grande Prairie Storm has named former AJHL player Taylor Makin as the team’s new assistant coach.

Winning a national championship during his playing career with the Brooks Bandits in the 2012/2013 season, Makin was most recently playing at the professional level with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“I have played on some very good hockey teams where we had a lot of success and being a part of those winning cultures is something I want to bring to the Storm,” says Makin

“We have a young group of hard-working and skilled athletes that I am excited to work with,” he adds.

Makin joins recently installed interim Head Coach Ryan Aasman behind the Storm bench just over two weeks after the team released former Head Coach Matt Keillor after three years at the club.