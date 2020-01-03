Five people are facing charges after RCMP received a call from the public about a possible stolen vehicle and several suspicious people in a rural area east of Fairview.

Police say they arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. on December 27th and located the stolen vehicle, however, all but one person on scene fled on foot. Soon after, with the help of With the assistance of the Fairview, Peace Regional and Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Service, they apprehended five people believed to be involved.

Subsequently, 43-year-old Bradley Blake of Fairview, 47-year-old Dennis Ford of Clairmont, and 42-year-old Carlamae Underwood of Peace River are all facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

33-year-old Cassidy Killkenny of Edmonton and 23-year-old Hayes Fuller-Garrand of Warburg are also facing possession charges.

RCMP are thanking the public for being alert to suspicious activity and calling authorities.