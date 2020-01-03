Some of the seized goods from a storage locker in Grimshaw. (Supplied, RCMP)

RCMP in Grimshaw is hoping members of the public will recognize some of their property, after seizing a variety of allegedly stolen goods in Grimshaw.

Police say following an investigation, they executed a search warrant on several storage lockers in Grimshaw, after which, they seized a large, believed to be stolen, amount of equipment. Included in the seized property were eight bobcat tracks.

Anyone who believes the equipment belongs to them, or have been the target of any recent industrial equipment theft, is urged to contact the Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit at 780-831-2382.