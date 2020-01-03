A local business is hoping to entice those looking to keep any New Year’s fitness resolutions with some cold hard cash. For the 11th year, Ernie’s Sports and Fitness Experts is holding its fitness challenge, an eight week program that sees users gain $3 for every pound lost during that time frame.

“If we can bring in a bunch of people and have them be involved, that’s the goal for sure, but we are excited to try and encourage people to stick to their resolutions as best we can, and we have lots of partners keen to join us this year,” says Dean Radbourne.

“If it’s 8 weeks it’s something very achievable, it’s not like a five-month-long thing you have to keep going with, and I found eight weeks was a good time to stay keen, and to see that dollar sign at the end is a good carrot for sure.”

Radbourne says with weigh-in’s taking place until January 14th, people in and around Grande Prairie still have an opportunity to give themselves an incentive to keep on the resolution. He adds it means a lot to him, and his cohorts to see this event run year over year.

“Staff feel good about it because we have lots of success stories at the end of eight weeks, lots of folks coming back who have committed to changing their lifestyle and they feel great getting those gift cards at the end, and it gives staff here a really good feeling for sure.”

According to Radbourne, people around the Peace Country lost over 8,900 pounds, and over $26,000 in gift cards were handed out during last year’s event.