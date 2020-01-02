It may have been hours after he was expected, but the first baby born in Grande Prairie in 2020 certainly made an entrance his parents will never forget. At nine pounds and eight ounces, Greyson Griz Leigh (Yes, Grizzly) came into the world at 4:15 p.m. on January 1st, 16 hours after mother Sharifa Leigh had gone into labour.

“I got induced, so I was hoping he was the first one, [but] I was surprised, because he wasn’t born until 4:15 p.m., that he was the first baby of the new year.”

Sharifa, along with her husband Graeme and daughter Lucy, got some unexpected and startling news soon after the birth. However, this New Year’s story still looks to have a happy ending.

“He’s got a broken arm, but they just put it in a cast, so it was a bit traumatic, but he is going to make it.”

She adds nearly 24 hours later, her husband is still running on adrenaline.

“I am going through all that pain, then his son has a broken arm, so he’s starting to calm down now,” the mom laughs.

Sharifa says despite her son’s birth in such close proximity to the holiday season, little Grayson won’t face a life of combined celebration.

“Well, he’s the New Year, so we are going to have to have it separate for him. He was actually due on Christmas day, but he didn’t want to show up then.”

The earliest baby born in Edmonton in 2020 was Madilynn, born just 36 minutes after midnight.