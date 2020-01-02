The County of Grande Prairie is looking to the public to help provide them with any final input when it comes to the future of a large parcel of land in Southwest Clairmont.

The South West Clairmont Area Structure Plan will see the future development of land south of Highway 43 to Township Road 720, between Range Road 63 (116 Street) and Range Road 62 (108 Street).

Officials say the primary vision for the section of land is for residential development including both medium and low density, as well as areas for commercial development, and a proposed school site nearby.

“The County will be presenting the final draft of the ASP at the event, so we want to hear from anyone with questions or concerns as we draw closer to the end of the process,” says Planning and Development Services Director Nick Lapp.

The open house is set for January 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grande Prairie Alliance Church in Clairmont. The next step following the open house will involve finalizing the plan and presenting it to the council for a public hearing and final decision.