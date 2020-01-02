NorthRiver Midstream has completed the second and final phase of its takeover and operation of the remaining assets of Enbridge’s Canadian midstream business. The 3,550 kilometres of natural gas gathering pipeline and 19 natural gas processing plants in the Montney region of British Columbia and Alberta are now in control of the Calgary-based firm.

“With the strategic location of our operations across the Montney basin in British Columbia and Alberta, and the backing of a committed Canadian owner in Brookfield Infrastructure, NorthRiver Midstream is built on an asset base that creates a robust platform for growth,” says Brandon Anderson, CEO of NorthRiver Midstream.

In total, both phases of the deal were worth $4.3 billion. As part of the transition between companies, some 700 regional employees were also moved into new roles within the company.