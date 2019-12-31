A Peace River man is facing a charge of attempted murder after his alleged involvement in an incident in Little Buffalo, Alberta.

Peace Regional RCMP says they were called to a complaint of several individuals fighting on the roadway around 11:40 p.m. on December 27th.

One male is alleged to have bear sprayed another and then left on an ATV. It’s alleged the suspect then returned on the ATV with a long-barrelled firearm, took a single shot towards the male he earlier bear sprayed before the gun was taken away from him. The man was later arrested without incident from his home, where the RCMP also recovered the weapon.

18-year-old Jayden Lance Laboucan is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

A second man, a 22-year-old male from Little Buffalo is also facing a charge of uttering threats, but those charges have not yet been sworn.