Grande Prairie residents with live Christmas trees will soon be able to dispose of it without much hassle.

Starting January 6th, Aquatera will be picking up the trees as part of their curbside collection, but it comes with a few caveats:

The tree must be cut down to no longer than four feet

The tree must be placed at least a metre away from the landfill cart, and clear of the sidewalk

The tree must be completely free of decoration

Each household is limited to two trees

If you miss collection or are more eager to get rid of your holiday tree, they can also be dropped off at the Aquatera landfill for free. Fake trees are not being collected.

Aquatera will collect the live trees during regularly scheduled curbside collection until January 24th.