Sally Barkwell on the right with Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen and other inductee Leora Carothers (supplied by Government of Alberta, flickr)

A woman from Peace River has been honoured for her contribution to the 4-H society in Alberta. Sally Barkwell was recently chosen as the latest inductee into the 4-H Hall of Fame.

“It’s quite an honour for me and it’s wonderful to know that 4-H in the Peace is being recognized and supported, says Barkwell.

The 4-H Hall of Fame honours people for exemplary service, mentorship and volunteerism in their communities. Candidates are nominated by their 4-H peers and are evaluated based on leadership qualities, community references and contributions to 4-H.

Barkwell was a part of the club as a child and was instrumental in bringing it to Peace River around 21 years ago. She has been a general leader for the group since then. She says she appreciates the province’s support for her and the program.

“It’s a wonderful thing to know that you’re recognized for many, many years of volunteer work and I think it’s also important for us to recognize that the government of Alberta supports 4-H in the province of Alberta.”

4-H is open to youth ages nine to 21 and is designed to teach them skills like co-operation, leadership and critical thinking. Barkwell will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in May.