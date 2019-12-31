Grande Cache RCMP says a man missing from the hamlet may have been travelling to Grande Prairie. Police say on December 28th Christopher Tibert told his roommate he was going to see a friend in Grande Prairie and hasn’t been heard from since.

Tibert was last seen in the Wanyandie Flats in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. He is described as standing 5’5″, weighing approximately 170 pounds, and walks with a distinct limp.

Anyone with information is urged to call mounties or Crime Stoppers.