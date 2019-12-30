The La Glace Fire Department is almost ready to move into its new home. County Fire Chief Dan Verdun says work is almost done on the current hall’s replacement.

“We’re actually just in the finishing stages so all the exterior work has been completed. They’ve been working for the last couple of months on the interior finishes such as drywall, flooring, painting.”

Ground broke on the project on land behind UFA Petroleum in La Glace back in July 2018. That was after a review showed that the current 24-year-old fire hall was too small to fit some of the department’s new equipment.

Construction was then delayed in March 2019 after more work was needed than originally planned. Despite the setback, Verdun says they are hoping to get the keys next month.

“We still have to do our final walkthrough for deficiencies; see if there are any issues presented through those final inspections but all going well we do hope to be moving in by January.”

The new fire hall will be able to house up to 25 firefighters and will have space for six trucks. Verdun believes the cost of the hall is sitting around $1.9 million.