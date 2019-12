Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. 37-year-old Ryan Napier is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area.

Napier is described as 5’11” and 193 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

There is concern for his well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.