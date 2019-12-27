The founder of the Grande Prairie Zulu Challenge wants to make sure every child who wants to participate, can participate.

Tosh Mugambi is looking for businesses and individuals who may be interested in paying the registration fees for the 94 children interested in competing in the obstacle course challenge in 2020.

“We had some parents who said my kid really wants to do it, the only thing is this year hasn’t been the easiest year for a lot of people. I said you know what, why don’t we just ask different folks, see if there’s anyone willing to sponsor the kids to come and do it.”

The course ranges by age category from two kilometres to six kilometres. Obstacles include things like logs, sleds, monkey bars and hay bales. Unlike other Zulu challenges, Mugambi says this one is geared specifically towards children.

“They get the spotlight, it’s all about them and we all get to witness what they can do. All the adults get to sit back and watch their kids overcome fear, watch their kids problem solve, help each other out and see things you probably never knew your kid had.”

So far, 42 children in Grande Prairie have sponsors. The cost for a four to seven-year-old is $46, for eight to 10-year-olds, it’s $56 and for 11 to 13-year-olds, the cost is $66. People looking to sponsor a child can do so here.

The race in 2020 will take place on June 21st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.