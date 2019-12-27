Time is running out to pick up tickets for this year’s Cars for Christmas Mega Lottery. The deadline to purchase tickets for the Swan City Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s annual fundraiser is December 30th at 11 p.m.

Lottery Chair Dave Cook says this year they introduced a new lottery called the 12 Days of Christmas with a total value of $83,000.

“It’s just like the song. The first day of Christmas they win $1,000 cash. The second day of Christmas, they will win $1,000 cash and they also get a gift certificate at Save On Foods for $1,000 dollars. It keeps going until the 12th day [when] they win all the proceeding prizes plus a $5,000 travel voucher.”

451,000 dollars in prizes including cars, trips and cash are also up for grabs in the main lottery. Cook says some of the proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will go to eight non-profit groups in the area.

“We have eight partners that support us in selling tickets so they’ll be getting some of the proceeds from the lotteries to support their volunteer work for us; Suicide Prevention Resource Centre, Spinal Cord Injury, those are some of the organizations who are partner groups.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Prairie Mall. Draw Dates for the Christmas Cash Bonus, 12 Days of Christmas and the final draw will be done on January 13th.